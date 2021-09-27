‘Steps underway to improve traffic management system’

On the directions of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, steps were underway to improve the traffic management system. The scope of the e-pay system has been extended to smaller districts of Punjab, said DIG Traffic Sohail Akhtar Sukhera here on Monday. He said the e-pay system pilot project was successfully underway in major cities of Punjab and the system was also being implemented in remaining districts for the convenience of citizens. The citizens were no longer required to stand in long queues in front of banks for payment of challans and other fees, he maintained. Sohail Sukhera said the e-pay system would enable citizens for online payment of traffic challan and payment of fee for learning driving license by easypaisa, online banking and ATM machine. While taking about overloading, the traffic police chief said that overloaded vehicles affect smooth flow of traffic and also cause dangerous accidents. In a special campaign started some days ago, around 1025 overloaded vehicles had been impounded in different police stations, Sukhera added. He said overloading and rash driving were not tolerable and indiscriminate actions would be taken in this regard. He also stressed upon submission of weekly progress reports to be sent to the traffic headquarters. He gave these directions to the officers during a meeting held at Traffic Headquarters.













