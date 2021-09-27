SC grants exemption to Khursheed’s wives from hearing in assets case

The Supreme Court on Monday granted exemption to both wives of Pakistan People’s Party Leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah from hearing in assets beyond means case. A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar heard the case. During the course of proceedings, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor general opposed the decision of exempting Shah’s wives from the hearings. He said that the court had dismissed pleas from exemption of hearing on the previous hearing. The counsel for the accused said that the two elderly women came from Sukkur to every hearing. Both wives of Khursheed Shah were co-accused and had no direct role, he added. He said that one plot each was transferred on the name of both wives. Justice Bandial said that the Supreme Court had referred the case of Khursheed Shah to the high court. Now again the case of Khursheed Shah had been filed in the Supreme Court after being rejected again by the high court, he added.













