Senate adopts 10 bills of public, national importance

The Senate of Pakistan on Monday unanimously adopted 10 different bills of public and national importance including the amendment in CPEC Authority Act-2021.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani referred to the standing committees concerned for further debate, whereas the House pended three other bills for discussion and evolving consensus on their different aspects. Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani appreciated the lawmakers for ensuring conducive environment in the House and running the legislative business in a smooth manner.

Senator Sherry Rehman moved the bill to amend the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Act-2021, seeking representation of provinces in the authority for better coordination and yielding the required results of the game-changer project. Senator Saadia Abbasi and Mushahid Hussain Sayed moved the bill to further amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan [The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021, related to national food security.

Senator Shahadat Awan moved the bill to further amend the Code of Criminal Procedures, 1898 [The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021] (Amendment of Section 195). Senators Seeme Ezdi and Sana Jamali moved to amend the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act, 2010 [The Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2021, suggesting to further streamline the existing donation system with involvement of National Database and Registration Authority through Computerized National Identity Cards.

Senator Shahadat Awan introduced the bill to amend the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 [The Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of Section 510). Senator Kauda Babar moved the bill to amend the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Senator Fawzia Arshad moved a bill to amend the Trade Organizations Act, 2013 [The Trade Organizations (Amendment) Bill, 2021].

Senator Shahadat Awan introduced a bill to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021] aimed at declaring the suicide as a ‘sickness’ not an ‘offense.’ Senators Saadia Abbasi and Walid Iqbal moved the bill to make provisions for prohibition of corporal punishment against children [the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2021].