PM represents aspirations of Ummah at UN address: Naeelum Toru

PESHAWAR: Chairperson Khyber Pakthunkhwa Panahgah Welfare Board and Vice President Women Wing PTI, Neelum Toru on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has truly represented aspirations of the Ummah in his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

In a statement, she said that Prime Minster Imran Khan has once again represented himself as farsighted leader by highlighting international and regional issues like ongoing atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its repercussions on regional stability.

She said that Prime Minister stressed the need to support peace process in Afghanistan to ensure durable peace keeping in view sufferings of Afghan people. She said that Prime Minister spoke in detail on challenges of corona-virus pandemic and environmental and climate changes for which he stressed collective efforts and cooperation at global level.