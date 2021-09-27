Etihad Airways to add more flights to Seychelles

Etihad Airways will be operating more flights to Seychelles from October. It provide leisure holidaymakers and families with convenient travel options to the tropical paradise.

The national airline of the UAE will upgrade its Seychelles service from four to five weekly flights from 7 October, as well as operate seven additional services between 15 and 24 October to coincide with the half-term holidays. These additional flights have been scheduled to provide families with younger children with more travel options during the school break.

Martin Drew, Etihad’s Senior Vice President Sales and Cargo, said: “This is the perfect time to discover the beauty of Seychelles, with balmy temperatures and calm waters ideal for snorkelling, diving and enjoying its picture-perfect beaches.

“Seychelles is a one-of-a-kind destination, and with vaccinated travellers in the UAE being able to fly there and back without quarantine, it is the perfect destination for a short getaway or a longer family holiday.”

Etihad Airways has launched a sale on fares to Seychelles, valid only on etihad.com until midnight on 2 October. It will be available on a first come, first served basis. Guests can enjoy return fares starting from AED 1,795 in Economy, for travel in October and November 2021.

Located in the middle of the Indian Ocean, Seychelles is a 4 hours and 35 minutes flight from Abu Dhabi. Etihad Airways flies to the largest island of Mahé which is home to the capital of Victoria.

Travellers will need to present a negative PCR test before boarding Etihad Airways flights. For up-to-date travel guidelines, visit etihad.com.