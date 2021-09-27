Accused pleads guilty in Kidney Hill plots case

ISLAMABAD: A co-accused in the Kidney Hills plots case has entered into a plea bargain with NAB. The case was against PPP leader Saleem Mandviwala and former PIA managing director Aijaz Haroon Owais Mateen also pleaded guilty to opening a benami account during the investigation, according to the corruption watchdog. He also has agreed to return worth of Rs3.5 million ill-gotten funds. NAB also said that Haroon had transferred the proceeds from alleged illegal sale of government plots. He also transferred the proceeds into fake bank accounts. The bureau said that he had concealed the ill-gotten money into different accounts. Also, this is a second such recovery through a plea bargain in the case. On August 30, NAB had also made Rs16.2 million worth of recovery through a plea bargain in the reference. Azhar Hussain Mughal also confessed to his crime and returned Rs16.2 million to NAB. The national graft buster will also probably file a supplementary reference in the case.