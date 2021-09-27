A person in Islamabad died of dengue

ISLAMABAD: A person died of dengue hemorrhagic fever in Islamabad on Monday.

The patient, a resident of the capital’s sector G-12. He had been under treatment in Holy Family Hospital.

Three patients have died of the mosquito-borne viral infection in Islamabad over the past two weeks. The sources added that two of the victims hailed from rural areas while one from an urban area.

They said that dengue fever diagnosed in 30 more citizens over the previous 24 hours.

As many as 207 cases of the disease have been reported during the ongoing season. Of them, rural areas reported 146 while urban areas reported 61 cases.

Delay in fumigation by the administration resulted in an upsurge in dengue patients this season, the sources said. Most patients of the dengue hemorrhagic fever are in hospitals in Rawalpindi.