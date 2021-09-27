From a UNESCO World Heritage City to the wonders of Canarian cuisine — and even a volcano!

Playful Tenerife offers fun in the sun for the whole family. But with so much to discover, it can be difficult to know where to begin. So, we’ve teamed up with Jet2holidays to compile a guide of seven unmissable and surprising delights you can enjoy in the sunny paradise, either with the little ones or on an adults-only getaway.

It’s not a holiday without a few beach days – and for this, Tenerife has got you covered. From flawless stretches of fine golden sand lined with palm trees to dramatic coastlines of black, volcanic sand – and not forgetting pebbly coves ideal for snorkelling – there are beaches for every kind of holidaymaker. And one thing’s for sure: All are great for sunbathing. For a calm escape away from the crowds, Abama Beach is a must. Calm waters, banana trees and a great spot for sunsets, this little cove is perfect for couples on a romantic retreat. It’s also a short walk away from a luxury hotel, so you can round off your day with an exquisite meal while listening to the waves.

If your idea of hitting the beach requires a little more thrill, look no further than Benijo Beach. This unique spot is defined by its surreal volcanic rock formations and jet black sand, making it ideal for photos as well as curious explorers.

And for those looking for minimum fuss, simply head for one of Tenerife’s 10 Blue Flag Beaches. These beaches have earned accreditation for perks such as easy parking and good quality water, as well as access to tasty food and handy toilets. If you’re travelling with family, these are a must.

The largest of the Canary Islands has gastronomic wonders to amaze and delight in equal measure.

From traditional dishes handed down through the generations, such as ropa vieja Canaria (a warming chickpea stewed made with spices and meat), to fresh seafood caught by local fishermen, visitors are spoilt for choice with a diverse selection of fresh, healthy food which has all been locally grown.

Tenerife is also a hub for fine gastronomy, with five Michelin-star restaurants, a plethora of internationally acclaimed chefs and award-winning wines – five of which have Denomination of Origin (D.O).

For real indulgence, keep an eye out for papas arrugadas – wrinkled, roasted potatoes – or succulent rabbit stew, which will have been marinated in red wine, paprika, garlic and herbs. Pair this with a rich, locally sourced red wine – now that’s what holidays are made of. Once you’ve had your fill of food, it’s time to get the blood pumping.

Being surrounded by sea makes Tenerife a hotspot for water sports. Be it sailing or jetskiing, to sea kayaking or free diving, there are plenty of thrills to be had out in the deep blue no matter how old you are. While you’re at sea, dip beneath the waves to get acquainted with Tenerife’s diverse marine life, including bull rays, angel sharks and friendly green turtles.

Whale watching is another activity to add to your itinerary. Over 21 different cetacean species call the waters around Tenerife home; in fact, it’s such a populous site for these gentle giants that it’s the World Cetacean Alliance’s first ever recognised Whale Heritage Site in Europe.

Back on dry land there’s plenty of fun to be had, too. Paraglide across this volcanic island to experience unparalleled views, or mountain bike around the likes of Corona Forestal for a truly thrilling adventure out in the sticks.

Of course, if your idea of sports is a little more laidback, you’re still well catered for. Golf and tennis courts abound on this little island paradise; book a few sessions with friends before enjoying a long lunch in the sun.

Exploring Tenerife doesn’t have to veer on the side of extreme sports. In fact, head off the beaten track and you’ll be treated to not one, but two UNESCO World Heritage sites. The first is Teide National Park – an absolute must for anyone holidaying in Tenerife. It’d be easy to believe you’d stepped off Earth and onto another planet in this strange place, with its vast craters and rivers of petrified lava. But the reason for its otherworldly feel is because it’s the site of the active Teide Volcano, which sits 3,718 m above sea level.

Hike Teide with a guide for unspoilt views of the entire island, or explore the area arounds its base to discover a mismatch of mineral deposits and weird rock formations. Definitely don’t forget your camera for this trip!

As for Tenerife’s second UNESCO location, La Laguna city, you’ll be in for quite a different experience.

The so-called cultural capital of Tenerife, this 15th-century city offers charming and historic towns rich in architectural diversity, with everything from dilapidated palaces and quaint churches to stunning cathedrals. Garachico, La Orotava and Icod de los Vinos are particularly breathtaking areas that you won’t want to miss.

You already know about Teide – but Tenerife has more than one volcano!

Pico Viejo is a magnet for hiking fans, offering the same surreal, Mars-like surroundings of its sister, Teide. Put a day aside to walk up to the peak of this volcano and be treated with sights of perfectly formed craters, as well as lava rivers that date back to the medieval period.

To get to know these giants more, join a tour with a volcanologist and discover how they formed the island that has become such an iconic holiday paradise today – as well as how their complex systems enrich the land around them, helping the people of Tenerife grow such delicious food.