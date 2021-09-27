Daily Times

Sports goods exports witness record 25.63pc increase

Agencies

The Sports goods exports during the first two month of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 25.63 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the previous year. During the period from July-Aug 2021, sports goods worth $24,060 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of $19,152 thousand in the same period of the previous year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Footballs increased by 18.79 percent, worth $11,032 thousand exported as compared to exports worth $9,287 thousand during the same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, gloves exports also increased by 18.82 percent as the exports during the current fiscal year recorded at worth $6,111 thousand as compared to the exports during the same period of the previous year which recorded $5,143 thousand. During the period under review, other exports increased by 46.48 percent, worth $6,917 thousand exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing $4,722 thousand in the same period of the previous year.

