Leather manufacturers exports increase 8.21pc

The leather manufacturer's exports during the first two month of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew by 8.21 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the previous year. During the period from July-Aug 2021, leather manufacturers worth $106,284 exported as compared to exports worth $98,218 during the same period of the previous year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Leather Garments increased by 8.50 percent, worth US$ 56,985 were exported as compared to the exports of $52,520 of same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, leather gloves exports also increased by 7.35 percent as the exports during the current fiscal year recorded at worth $46,272 as compared to the exports during the same period of the previous year which recorded $43,105. During the period under review, other leather manufacturer exports increased by 16.74 percent, worth $3,027 exported in the current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing $2,593 of the same period of the previous year.














