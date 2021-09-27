MCR collects Rs3246.557m tax in FY 2020-21

The Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) claimed to obtain a landmark achievement in tax collection by collecting an amount of Rs3246.557 million during the fiscal year 2020-21 against the actual total income of Rs1842.606 million in the corresponding year.

Chief Corporation Officer(CCO), MCR Ali Abass Bukhari told APP that the MCR had collected Rs900 million as building plan fee with an increase of 300 percent in 2020-21 compared to the previous year’s Rs295 million during the same period.

He said that the MCR had set the target of Rs252.150 million on the account of Transfer of Immovable prosperity(TTIP) in 2019-20, however, in the fiscal year 2020-21 it was revised at Rs900 million.

Whereas Rs1000 million were collected that was a landmark achievement and above 300 percent amount under the head of TTIP.

Ali informed that MCR has also collected around 200 percent to 418 percent amount from fresh auctioning of its 585 out of the total 1505 shops after re-assessment of rent by the District Rent Assessment Committee (DRAC) and settlement of Court cases.

“The MCR has retrieved around 100 Kanals of its land from the encroachers including 148 Kanal and 11 marlas were retrieved in Jhangi Syeda, Islamabad,7 Kanal at Adiala road,16 Marlas at Bohar Bazaar, college road,5 shops covering the area of 5.5 marlas at Jamia Masjid road and 8 Kanal at children park, commercial market, satellite town, “he added.

The CCO said that MCR has collected an amount of Rs116,50,000 from the auction of 24 of its useless vehicles and the case for the replacement of vehicles has been sent to the government for the purchase of new vehicles out of the funds received from the auctioning process.

He said that MCR had also re-auctioned its three petrol pumps after the re-assessment of rent by DRAC and rented out Shell Petrol pump, Murree road at Rs860,000 against the previous rent of Rs155,624, Shell pump, bus stand Pirwadahi at Rs300,000 versus the previous rent of Rs86,307 and PSO pump, bus stand Pirwadahi was rented out at price Rs3,05,000 against the previous rent of Rs86,307.