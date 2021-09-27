Cutlery exports witness record increase of 11.32pc

The exports of cutlery during the first two month of FY 2021-22 grew by 11.32 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the period from July-Aug 21, cutlery worth $9,225 were exported as compared to the exports of $8,287 of the same period of the previous year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Onyx Manufactured were increased by 52.36 percent, worth $387 were exported as compared to the $254 of the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, the exports of chemicals and Pharm products increased by 73.45 percent, worth the $113,813 thousand were also exported in the current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing the $65,619 of the same period of the previous year.