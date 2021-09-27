Brentford deny Liverpool in ‘wild ride’ six-goal thriller

BRENTFORD: Jurgen Klopp said he was not able to enjoy a “wild ride” as Liverpool twice let the lead slip to draw 3-3 at Brentford on Saturday to edge just one point clear at the top of the Premier League. Defeats for Chelsea and Manchester United earlier in the day propelled Liverpool to the top of the table and gave the Reds a golden chance to open up a three-point lead. However, Brentford showed why they have made such a bright start to their first top-flight season for 74 years in a six-goal thriller that swung from end to end throughout. “Not sure that I enjoyed it but it was a wild ride,” said Klopp. “They deserved every goal for the way they played.” Ethan Pinnock opened the scoring for the home side before Diogo Jota quickly equalised. Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones then twice put Liverpool in front, only for the visitors to be pegged back by Vitaly Janelt and Yoane Wissa. A point was the least that Brentford deserved as the Bees caused the league leaders more defensive troubles than they have faced all season since Virgil van Dijk returned from injury.













