Indian troops martyr two youth in Bandipora

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two youth in Bandipora district, Sunday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Watrina village on the outskirts of Bandipora town. A senior police officer, who was part of the operation, told media that the Indian forces, including Army’s 14RR, launched a CASO in the Watrina area this morning.

The operation was going on till last reports came in.














