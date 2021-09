Tabu to start shooting for much-awaited sequel ‘Drishyam 2’

Here is exciting news for fans of Tabu. The actor will soon commence shooting for the much-awaited Hindi sequel ‘Drishyam 2’ with Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Ishita Datta. The update about Tabu’s shooting has been confirmed by a source. In the first part, it was seen that the family comes under suspicion when the son of Inspector Meera Deshmukh goes missing. Tabu continues her role as the tough cop and mother who leaves no stone unturned in order to get justice. Her stellar act won her reviews, awards, and love from the audience. In May this year, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak’s Panorama Studios International announced that it has acquired the Hindi remake rights of the Malayalam hit film ‘Drishyam 2 – The Resumption’.