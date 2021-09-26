Britney’s ex tour manager reveals conservators controlled her medical care

Pop star Britney Spears’ former tour manager Dan George has made some shocking revelations recently, telling that the singer’s conservators controlled her medical care- including doctor visits.Page Six obtained a recent interview sneak peek of CNN’s upcoming special chat with Britney Spears’ ex-tour manager, where he revealed how much control Spears’ conservators have over her medical care.”The conservatorship dictated to her who her doctors were going to be, which doctors she was going to see, how often she was going to see them, how long those sessions would be — every aspect of her medical care,” he revealed.













