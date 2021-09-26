Taliban are not helping themselves

It serves little purpose for countries like Pakistan to try and present Afghanistan’s case to countries like America when the Taliban seem bent upon denting their own image with the people whose money they so desperately need. It’s a very delicate situation and since it is the Taliban who are desperate for the west’s cash right now, and they did make promises about forming an ‘inclusive government’, protecting women rights, etc, perhaps they should begin honouring some of those promises before it is too late.

So far, even though the international community is right in criticising America for stopping Afghanistan’s aid and freezing its central bank’s money abroad, it is still true that the Taliban are not really helping their own cause. There’s nothing inclusive about the government they have formed so far, and very few signs that many Uzbeks, Tajikz, Hazara or even females are going to be accommodated. And just he other day the Taliban police chief threw fuel on fire by publicly stating that executions and amputations, for which the previous Taliban regime drew worldwide condemnation, are going to restart presently. And now, they’ve seen fit to execute four people accused of kidnapping some people and leave them hanging from a crane, in public view, to serve as an example for everybody.

If they feel that such actions will help their situation, they are very much mistaken. The west, which holds almost all of the aid money that many Afghans will suffer and die without, is not going to shower the country with dollars if the Taliban do not make some very clear, and very urgent, corrections. Their actions are also putting capitals like Islamabad, which are lobbying for their money in all quarters of the globe, in a very embarrassing situation. Pakistan is doing it because Taliban are now a reality and any uncertainty in Afghanistan directly impacts Pakistan. Therefore the Taliban must also realise their share of the responsibility.

While there is no doubt that westers countries are largely responsible for the mess that Afghanistan is in today, and therefore they must bankroll its reconstruction, it is also very true that the Taliban need to create an environment where such transactions can take place without unnecessary hassle. And neither side has done much to write home about so far. *