Islamabad: United Nation’s agency UN Women Pakistan, Pakistan International Airlines and the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment (FOSPAH) signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) at Islamabad Airport today, to strengthen the collaboration, promoting the drive of safe mobility for women and pledging to prevent the harassment of women at public places.

With nearly half of work force of Pakistan comprising of women, that often feel bared to fully contribute in the society and economic prosperity, due to perceived and real hazards faced during transportation. It is every woman and girl’s right that they are provided same opportunity to travel freely and without fear of being harassed.

As part of PIA and UN’s initiative to make this vision a reality, and while working with the Federal Ombudsperson working for the cause of preventing harassment, an MOU was agreed upon between all parties whereby PIA and UN Women will create awareness and campaigns for a safe travel environment for all women, whether air crew or PIA’s guests, at airports, offices and during the flight. This implies full implementation of Pakistan Penal Code 509 & Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010, even onboard.

This makes PIA, the first airline in the world and the first corporate sector organization in Pakistan to champion such an initiative under the UN banner, with a public pledge and a implementation plan to create safer travel and work environment for the women. This marks a milestone achievement for the women’s rights in Pakistan as well.

Recognizing the importance of women’s and girls’ freedom of movement and right to harassment-free life, Her Excellency Ms. Sharmeela Rassool, the country representative for UN Women said, ‘We need to create safe spaces and give women access to safe mobility. When both halves of the population live with their potential, the economies and societies grow. Women are key drivers of economic growth. PIA has just set a trend for the whole world to follow’.

Speaking on the Occasion, the CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that we pledge as an organization to create safer transport environment for the women, whether it is in the offices or during the transportation. He further added that it’s a big opportunity for all other corporate organizations to come forward and contribute in the national development.

The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment Ms. Kashmala Tariq congratulated both UN Women and Pakistan International Airlines on launching a landmark initiative. She further added that the Federal Ombudsperson secretariat is all geared up in working towards achievement of safer work and travel environment goal and would provide justice to all those who approach FOSPAH.