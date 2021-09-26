Shahbaz claims to burry PTI forever in election 2023

On Sunday PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif claimed that his party will “bury PTI forever” in the 2023 general elections.

Addressing a PML-N workers convention in Rawalpindi, Shahbaz Sharif congratulated PML-N leaders over victory in cantonment board elections. He said, “Our success in the cantonment board elections is not ordinary.” “We wiped out the PTI,” he declared.

He said that PML-N will also win the next general elections with the support of people. He demanded transparency in the election 2023. Shahbaz said, this selected prime minister destroyed Pakistan. After 3.25 years, the people’s “eyes have opened” to the truth, he said. “They have ruined the economy with the loans they have taken,” he added.

“And this selected prime minister then says ‘you must not panic’, he added. Pakistan “has no respect” and has been left “penniless”, due to this ineligible government.

Opposition leader asked party workers to stand against the corruption and oppression of the government and to mobilize people against the increasing inflation in the country. He said that they used to say one crore jobs and millions of houses but they have snatched jobs. Shahbaz also criticized the rupee’s depreciation.

Shahbaz said, “We must drown out this government with the tidal wave of the people.”