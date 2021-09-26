The Iconic Maria B. launches its first-ever hand-woven silk net collection and we absolutely love it

Innovation in designing takes place at the intersection of fashion and technology, representing a powerful bridge between consumer and brand while providing a distinct shopping and draping experience.

Creating appealing designs on fabric is the most enduring and functional aspect of fabric arts. Innovation in fabric material and designs has become an integral part of fashion.

Maria B. has managed to live up to all our expectations once more and continues to encapsulate the designer’s sensibilities with an affordable label by introducing the most anticipated premium quality hand-woven 100%pure Chinese SILK NET unstitched collection.



As a premium brand, Maria B. is always a step ahead in

-conceptualizations of new fabrics and materials

-experimenting with various unique combinations of hues

Maria B. being fashion savvy is closely related to the vital aspect of fabric and fashion details. Her remarkable revolutionary ideology has accomplished insurmountable challenges regionally as well as globally.

Being a trendsetter as always, Maria B has introduced for the very first time in Pakistan an exciting new range of flawless, satiny fabric collections showered with hand embellishment excellence by conscientious craftsmen. All collection is exclusively designed and handcrafted in Pakistan using hand-woven silk and exquisite embellishments. Adda work and gotta work upon pure Katan silk is a symbol of grace and elegance for majestic enthusiasts.

The intricate art of hand embellishment including adda and gotta work, represent ductility and evenness of glamorous unstitched hand-woven silk collection.

This recently launched rich silk collection illustrates autumn hues with ornamentation as a legacy for both formal and semi-formal occasions. The collection holds soft textures, beautiful embellishments, and captivating hues designed for women of today while defining vintage glamour.

Available at all leading stores, this collection should definitely be your autumn favourite!

