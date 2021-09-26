FM to undertake official visit to UK

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi is undertaking an official visit to the United Kingdom from September 26-28.

Besides, interacting with members of the Pakistani community and British Parliamentarians, the foreign minister will have broad-based discussions with his British counterpart Liz Truss at the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office. During his stay, he will also interact with the media.

“Pakistan and the UK are close friends and long-standing partners. Earlier this month, former Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had visited Pakistan to hold consultations on bilateral relations and regional matters. The visit by the Foreign Minister will take forward the process of close consultation and collaboration between the two sides,” it was added.