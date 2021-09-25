OIC seeks immediate action to improve rights situation in IOJK

The Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) has sought immediate action to improve the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a joint statement from the body said on Saturday.

The development came during an informal meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir, on the sidelines of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, which was chaired by the OIC Secretary-General Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, with the participation of the contact group’s Member States.

“The Contact Group called for the issue to be highlighted in international forums, especially at the United Nations, as well as to call for immediate action to improve the human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said.

The meeting discussed the developments in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the efforts of the body to support the Kashmiri people in their struggle to obtain their legitimate rights, including the right to self-determination, the statement said.

“The participants expressed their commitment to continue supporting the Kashmiri people to reach a lasting solution that preserves their dignity and rights. The ministers also prayed for mercy on the soul of the Kashmiri leader, Mr Ali Gilani,” it added.