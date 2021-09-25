Young mountaineer Shehroze Kashif rewrites record books

Nineteen-year-old Shehroze Kashif has become Pakistan’s youngest mountaineer to scale Manaslu, the world’s eighth highest peak on Saturday morning, confirms his father. Shehroze Kashif had earlier made history by scaling K2, Mount Everest and other high mountains at such a young age. The youngster reached the summit of Manaslu-also known as Kutang, which is the world’s eighth highest peak at a height of 8,163 metres above the sea level-in the morning. This daring feat has allowed Shehroze Kashif to become the world’s youngest mountaineer to scale three mountains higher than 8,000 metres in just five months. Talking to media persons, his father Kashif Suliman confirmed that Shehroze Kashif has successfully scaled Manaslu, adding that his son was fully fit and will return to the base camp within two days. Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan congratulated Shehroze Kashif for scaling the world’s eighth highest mountain and making the nation proud. “Shehroze Kashif has made an unprecedented example of bravery at such a young age,” said the minister. On July 27, Shehroze Kashif had become the youngest Pakistani to reach the summit of K2.













