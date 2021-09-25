APHC hails PM Khan for exposing India before world

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference while terming Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan as an Ambassador of Peace, has welcomed his clear and unambiguous message to all the nations of the world to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in the best interests of global peace and prosperity.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the virtual speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the 76th grand summit of United Nations General Assembly at New York was based on logic, authentic documentations and historical facts. He said that the speech delivered by the Prime Minister of Pakistan with reference to worst kind of ethnic cleansing, barbarism and widespread human rights abuses perpetrated by the Indian occupational forces in IIOJK has exposed before the international community the brazen violations of UN Security Council resolutions by India and its myth of so-called normalcy in the territory.

Lauding the full support and endeavours of the Government of Pakistan, the APHC leader said the strategy has yielded many morale boosting results, with regard to Kashmir dispute, on international level. He said it is because of the all out sincere efforts of Pakistan that the legitimate and indigenous resistance movement of Kashmir against the Indian illegal occupation is drawing moral, political and diplomatic support of world community while Indian brutalities, barbarism and worst kind of fascism are being widely condemned and rejected by the civilized nations of the modern world.

The APHC leader also thanked the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an for his sincere and open support to the settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions. “The people of Kashmir are grateful to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for its moral, political and diplomatic support to the legitimate demand for right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for the last 74 years,” he maintained.

Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, urged the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, to take cognizance of the widespread genocide and worst human rights abuses in IIOJK at the hands of Indian troops and impress upon New Delhi to hold a free and fair plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir to allow the Kashmiris to decide their political future as recognized by the UNSC resolutions.