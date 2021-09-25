CTD Punjab arrest eight suspects in intelligence based raids

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested eight terrorism suspects in intelligence-based raids in various districts of Punjab. According to a CTD statement, four terrorists of a proscribed organisation were arrested during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Lahore. Mushtaq, Samiullah, Adil Jamal and Usama were arrested by the CTD in a raid. Moreover, a man Mamshali Khan was arrested in Hafizabad for collecting donations for an outlawed organization, Counter Terrorism Department stated. The officials recovered donation receipts, carbon paper and 9250 rupees cash from his possession. “A terrorism suspect of a proscribed group, Hafiz Abdul Rehman, was arrested from Gujranwala,” according to the CTD. “Rs 1600 and an identity card were recovered from him. The accused was distributing prohibited literature,” Counter Terrorism Department said. “Moreover, two suspects, Kashif Mehmood and Mansoor Ahmed, were nabbed for sectarian wall chalking in Shekhupura,” according to the statement.













