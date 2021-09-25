Four lost teenagers reunited with family

Islamabad Police on Saturday reunited four teenagers with their families, who had lost their way during hiking at the Margalla hills, after a six-hour search operation, a police spokesperson said.

Muhammad Kashif, Sayed Haris, Sayed Tayab and Irfan, hailing from Jhang district of the Punjab province, had gone missing in the Lohi Dandi tracks.

Upon receiving information about their missing, DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar directed Senior-Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer to trace the boys.

The special teams, constituted under his supervision including SHO Secretariat Police Station, CRT and others, started search operation and found the boys after six hours long operation.

“The police teams managed to trace the boys at 1 am midnight (Friday). They reunited boys with their families who have appreciated police for their timely response and successful efforts to trace them,” the spokesperson said.