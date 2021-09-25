Afghan Airline gets CAA nod to start Islamabad flights

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has green-lighted an Afghan airline to start flight operation from Islamabad International Airport. Kam Air will operate three flights a week from Islamabad airport, according to a CAA notification. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Civil Aviation and Transport wrote a letter to the CAA seeking permission for two Afghan airlines, including Kam Air and Ariana Afghan Airlines, to start flights to and from Pakistan. Ariana Airlines has not yet shared its flight schedule with the aviation regulator. “The intention of this letter is to keep the smooth passenger movement between two countries based on the signed MoU and our National Carriers (Ariana Afghan & Kam Air) aimed to commence their schedule,” the ministry’s letter read. “Therefore, Afghanistan Civil Aviation and Transport Ministry request you to facilitate their commercial flights.”













