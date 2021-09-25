Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Dr Nosheen Hamid has said that blood donation can save many precious lives and there is no complication attached with the activity.

She stated this while addressing as chief guest at seminar at Police Lines Headquarters here on Saturday.

The seminar was organized by Islamabad police on the directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman. The seminar was also attended by DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, SSP (Headquarters) Muhammad Omar Khan, and officers and personnel of all the divisions.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Nosheen Hamid said that safe transfer of blood is ensured so that the needy get healthy blood. She said the role of Islamabad police was exemplary during the Coronavirus pandemic. She said several police officials donated blood for the patients of thalassemia and saved hundreds of precious lives.

The parliamentary secretary for health said that blood donation is a healthy activity and added that patients are always in need of blood.