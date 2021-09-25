SHC restrains three from making allegations against MG Motors

The Sindh High Court, while hearing the petitions of MG Motors, restrained the host of a media channel, an anchor and a YouTube channel from making any baseless allegations or false propaganda against MG Motors.

MG Motors lawyer Bazad Haider Advocate told the court that MG Motors has been facing baseless propaganda on social media. The court, after reviewing the judiciary, restrained the three accused from making any baseless allegations against MG Motors in the future.

Representatives of MG Motors thanked all their customers who trusted MG Motors cars and chose them.

He further clarified that like all other car manufacturing companies, MG Motors is also facing shortage of ECU chips.

However, MG Motors is grateful to all its customers for their patience in delivering MG Motors cars, adding that MG Motors is committed to the delivery of all its vehicles and will ensure delivery in every possible way.

The representatives of MG Motors further elaborated that these legal measures are being taken by MG Motors only; the consumers do not have any misconception that MG Motors will not fulfill its promises and MG Motors in its best efforts.

It is expected that it will provide vehicles of good quality and safety to all consumers in Pakistan.

All MG Motors vehicles are manufactured to international standards and are in competition with any of the best manufactured vehicles in the world. It may be recalled that MG Motors is the only company in Pakistan which is introducing electric vehicles in the “B” category segment and also bringing a wide range of hybrid vehicles which is a good quality and cheap way of transport for the consumers.

MG Motors’ CKD vehicles will also be introduced soon and work on the dealership network is in full swing.

The representatives of MG Motors further said that both the vision and mission of MG Motors at this time focused only on the introduction of export quality vehicles in Pakistan. MG Motors further said that it will not tolerate any kind of false propaganda following the order of the judiciary and has the authority to take stern action.

MG Motors is fully committed to fulfilling its promises and will make every effort to ensure that the promises made to all customers are fulfilled.