Minister attends ground-breaking ceremony of Expo Centre Faisalabad

Punjab Minister for Industry, Commerce and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal on Saturday attended a ceremony at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), held in connection with ground-breaking of the Faisalabad Expo Centre. The minister said: “Fully equipped industrial estates are being developed across the province.” He said that in Faisalabad, M3 industrial estate and Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zones were already in the process of completion. He said that the Expo Centre would attract foreign buyers to visit and personally participate in exhibitions, to be organised at the centre in future. The provincial minister also inaugurated an industrial facilitation lounge and, in this connection, he particularly appreciated the innovative and creative approach of FCCI President Hafiz Ihtasham Javed, who had devoted himself for the welfare of the business community.













