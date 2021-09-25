Techaccess Pakistan becomes Huawei’s Cloud Consulting Partner

Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, announced its Cloud Consulting partnership with Techaccess Pakistan, an innovative technology and consulting company.

HUAWEI CLOUD has launched more than 220 cloud services and 210 solutions. The company works with more than 19,000 partners and has brought together 1.6 million developers, said in a news release received here on Saturday. Through this partnership, HUAWEI CLOUD will provide constant cloud and intelligence support to enterprises in Pakistan. Director Huawei Cloud Ecosystem and Solutions, Farhan Ali inaugurated the ceremony, stating, “Huawei is globally a big brand that is operational in twenty-three regions of the world. Endorsing 200+ Cloud Services and Solutions, Huawei is keen for opportunities to work with local partners.”

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director Huawei Enterprise Business Group Gaoweijie, said, “Under this new agreement, both companies are now extending their partnership in the Public Cloud domain, combining their capabilities to better serve Pakistan’s cloud market.”

CEO of Huawei Pakistan Mark Meng, said, “Our partnership with TAP will enable HUAWEI CLOUD to provide our clients TAP’s professional services and delivery capabilities, coupled with their market reach.”

Tariq Malik, Chief Technology Officer TAP also addressed the event and was of the view that Huawei has taken a very important step to establish a massive cloud consulting partnership Eco-System in Pakistan. Enterprises across Pakistan can manage all of their public cloud infrastructures in one place as well as ensure agility by solving organizational challenges quickly and easily.

CEO Techaccess Pakistan Mehmood Jabbar expressed his honorable views and said, “We very strongly believe in Huawei. The future of CLOUD is very much there, it is coming and going. We just have to make efforts to reach good clientage.”