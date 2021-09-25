Master Green Wind Power project to deliver 168 kWh per year clean energy

The Master Green 50MW Wind Power project executed by HydroChina International Engineering Company, a member company of PowerChina, will deliver 168 million kWh per year of clean energy for Pakistan, said the Project Manager, Lv Guanghua.

The project located in Jamshoro District, Sindh, has achieved COD on August 20 and its availability during reliability running test reaches 99.86 percent, which is much higher than the 85 percent level required by the local power purchase agreement. Started on September 3, 2019, Master Green Project used a total of 25 Siemens Gamesa 2MW double-fed wind turbines. It is the first wind power project constructed under Pakistan’s new round of electricity price policy and the first one completed, Lv told China Economic Net in an interview.

Lv underlined that during the 168-hour reliability running test of the wind farm, the availability rate of wind turbines and BOP equipment created a new record for the availability of HydroChina’s wind power project in Pakistan during the trial operation period. The success is reached primarily because of the strict quality control of the project.

“All of our grid equipment must meet the stringent standards of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), Pakistan,” Lv stated that the technological level and fulfilling capability of HydroChina left a deep impression on the local owners. Since 2014, HydroChina has completed a total of 8 private-owned wind power projects in Pakistan. “Currently, HydroChina has hired more than 300 Pakistani engineers, including technical positions like QA and QC, HSE, planning, civil engineering, electric and mechanic, etc.

Given all other staff, all these projects created around 3000 jobs,” Lv added. Meanwhile, during the entire construction period, Pakistani partners demonstrated a very outstanding level in construction schedule planning, which also impressed the Chinese counterparts.

Through the close cooperation of personnel from both sides, HydroChina successfully overcame the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and completed the task on time.

After completion, these projects can provide 1.32 billion kilowatt-hours of green power per year. A number of series of wind power projects are also under construction. It is expected that these projects will be combined to the grid from the end of 2021 to March 2022, highlighted by Mr Cheng Qiang, Chief Representative of HydroChina in Pakistan.