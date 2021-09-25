Industrial estates being developed across Punjab: Aslam

Punjab Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that fully equipped industrial estates are being developed across the province and these include 13 special economic zones and 23 small industrial estates. The provincial minister said this while addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of Faisalabad Expo Centre at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) on Saturday.

The minister said that M3 Industrial Estate and Allama Iqbal Special Economic Zones in Faisalabad are already in the process of completion. He said the Expo Centre would attract foreign buyers to visit and personally participate in exhibitions to be organised at the centre in future. The provincial minister said under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme easy loans from Rs100,000 to Rs10 million are being provided for starting new businesses. He said that commercial courts are being set up under the Punjab Commercial Courts Ordinance 2021. He said that 10 no objection certificates (NCOs) have been issued within a year for setting up new cement plants in the province, while billions of rupees of domestic and foreign investment has come to Punjab.