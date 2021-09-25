Kangana says Nawazuddin ‘one of the best actors in the world’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has praised legendary actor Nawazuddin Siddique as he was nominated for international Emmy awards for best actors in the world. Kangana Ranaut, who is quite vocal on social media, has shared a praising post for the actor on her Instagram handle. In her post, the actress went on to call Nawazuddin ‘one of the best actors in the world’. Sharing a picture of him, Kangana wrote, “Congratulations sir. You are most definitely one of the best actors in the world” with an Earth emoji.













