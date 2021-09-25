Kristen Stewart wonders ‘will they kill me’ in chilling new ‘Spencer’ trailer

“Will they kill me?” That’s the chilling question Princess Diana asks in the new trailer for Spencer, released on Sept. 23. In the two-minute preview, viewers see Diana arriving at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham Estate for Christmas festivities with the royal family. While this should be a joyous time for all, tensions between Diana and Prince Charles are at an all-time high.

“You have to be able to do things you hate,” Charles tells Diana in the trailer. “There has to be two of you. There’s the real one and the one they take pictures of, Diana, for the good of the country.”

Diana later says, “Do you know, I really like things that are simple, ordinary? The things that are real.”

As Diana contemplates her next steps, she looks back at her relationship with Charles. In fact, Kristen can be seen wearing a replica of Diana’s iconic wedding dress in one clip from the trailer.

“Here, in this house, there is no future,” she says. “Past and the present are the same thing.”

As fans await the November release of Spencer, Kristen continues to share details about what is was like to play the late royal. “She felt so alive to me when I was making this movie, even if it’s all between the ears and it was just a fantasy of mine,” she told the Los Angeles Times in early September. “But there were moments where my body and mind would forget she was dead. And suddenly, I would just have an image of what happened. And remember who she left behind.”

“And I was amazed by the renewed emotion. Every single time,” she continued. “Maybe two or three times a week, I would just fully break down about the fact that she had died. I just could not come to terms with it, because I was fighting to keep her alive every single day.”

You can see Kristen’s transformation into Diana in the trailer, which also features young Prince William and Prince Harry. Spencer is set for release on Nov. 5.