KP govt starts restoration work on ancestral homes of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has started restoration of Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor’s homes in Peshawar after getting their possession. The home of Dilip Kumar’s ancestors and the home of Raj Kapoor’s elders are located in the Qissa Khwani Bazar of the city. The latest reports say that debris has been removed from both the houses under the operation for restoration. Fawad Ishaq, the nephew of Dilip Kumar, has appreciated the government’s work to restore his uncle and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes. Meanwhile, Dilip Kumar’s nephew Fawad Ishaq has lauded the government’s decision to restore his uncle and Raj Kapoor’s ancestral homes. He further said Dilip Kumar’s attachment to Peshawar never weakened,” he added.













