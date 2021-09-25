Gohar Rasheed praises Sarah Khan

Versatile actor Gohar Rasheed has recently appeared in an interview where he talked about his co-star Sarah Khan. Gohar Rasheed while talking about Sarah Khan, mentioned that “It was an amazing experience working with Sarah Khan. She is a brilliant and versatile actress. I truly respect Sarah Khan a lot.” “When we were shooting for Laapata, Sarah was expecting at that time. There were many intense scenes to shoot that the entire team was very careful about it but hats of fto Sarah who gave her best performance, being responsible at the same time”, added Gohar Rasheed.













