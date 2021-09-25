19-year-old Pakistan mountaineer Shehroze achieves another milestone

ISLAMABAD: In another major achievement, Shehroze Kashif, 19, has become the youngest Pakistani to reach the summit of Manaslu, the world’s eighth highest peak on Saturday morning. Earlier, Shehroze made history by scaling Mount Everest, K2, and other high mountains at such a young age. Shehroze scaled Manaslu also known as Kutang, which is the world’s eighth highest peak at a height of 8,163 metres above the sea level on Saturday morning. After scaling Manaslu, Shehroze has become the world’s youngest mountaineer to summit three peaks of over 8,000 metres in five months duration. Talking to journalists, his father Kashif Suliman confirmed that Shehroze has successfully scaled Manaslu. He said that Shehroze was fully fit and would return to the base camp within two days. Meanwhile, Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan has congratulated Shehroze for scaling the world’s eighth highest mountain and making the nation proud. “Shehroze has made an unprecedented example of bravery at such a young age,” said the Minister.













