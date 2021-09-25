India to play one Test in England in summer of 2022

LONDON: England and India have confirmed plans to play a Test in England, in the summer of 2022. The match replaces the fifth Test at Old Trafford which was abandoned earlier this month. It has not been confirmed at this stage whether the match will be a standalone game or complete the series started in August, but it will avert the majority of financial losses incurred by the ECB due to the abandonment in Manchester. It may also avert any further disagreements between the ECB and the BCCI about the reasons for the abandonment and who should take responsibility for it.

Earlier discussions had included a possibility the Test would be replaced by two T20Is. With India already in the UK as part of a limited-overs tour, that may have been more convenient for the visitors. But it is understood a space in the schedule has been agreed for the Test and it is thought likely it will complete the series which India currently lead 2-1. The ECB has also now received a proposal from Cricket Australia (CA) detailing their plans for England during the Ashes. While the details at this stage are unclear, it is understood the plans – which include details of quarantine arrangements and the requirements for bubbles throughout the tour – are better than had been feared. As a result, it is probable there will be fewer withdrawals from the England squad than had been feared.