Hurkacz ends Murray’s bid for first semi-final in two years

METZ: Former world number one Andy Murray’s hopes of making a first ATP semi-final in two years were ended by top-seeded Hubert Hurkacz in the last-eight in Metz on Friday. Poland’s Hurkacz, who beat Roger Federer on his way to the Wimbledon semi-finals in July, won 7-6 (7/4), 6-3. Three-time major winner Murray was playing in his first quarter-final since winning the Antwerp title in October 2019. The 34-year-old, who has undergone two hip surgeries in the last three years, is now down at 113 in the world. For Hurkacz, it was a second win this year over Murray following his victory in Cincinnati last month. The 24-year-old will next face Peter Gojowczyk after the German moved past American Marcos Giron 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. Gael Monfils kept home hopes alive when the world number 20 knocked out eighth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia, 6-3, 6-3. Monfils will face either Danish teenager Holger Rune or Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta for a place in the final.













