Good news for those interested in getting arms’ licences as the federal government has lifted the ban it had imposed on these licenses, Daily Times has learnt.

In this connection, Interior Ministry on Saturday issued the gazette notification of Pakistan Arms Rules, 2021 besides sending its complete details to the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA). The notification sets the duration of validity of these licenses for five years.

The notification says that Rs10, 500 will be charged in fee for the issuance of a license for the prohibited bore while Rs6, 500 for the non-prohibited bore. Under the notification, Rs8, 000 will be charged from the people applying for the renewal of arms’ licenses of the prohibited bore while Rs4, 000 for the renewal of licenses of the non-prohibited bore.

It further says that only the minister for the interior will be authorized to issue licenses for the prohibited bore. The notification lays down the condition that the filers of at least 0.1 million in annual tax will be eligible for the arms’ licenses of the prohibited bore, while for the applicants of licenses of the non-prohibited bore, it says they will have to be the filers of at least Rs50, 000 in annual tax.

According to the fresh directives, besides others, the country’s president, prime minister, Senate chairman, National Assembly speaker, chief justice of the Supreme Court as well as the chief justices of the high courts, chief ministers, governors, federal ministers and members of parliament will also be eligible for two arms’ licenses of the prohibited bore. Similarly, grade-22 officers will also be able to get licenses of the prohibited bore while for grade-21 officers the notification says they will have to get no objection certificates (NOC) from their departments’ heads.