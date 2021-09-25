Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi remembered on 40th death anniversary

MNA Chaudhry Hussain Elahi and a large number of PML-Q leaders and workers attended the prayer ceremony for seasoned politician Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi on his 40th death anniversary marked at Zahoor Palace, Gujrat,

Former education minister Mian Imran Masood, MPA Abdullah Yusaf, and MPA Shujaat Nawaz, former Tehsil Nazim, and Saadat Nawaz Ajnala also attended the ceremony. Speakers paid rich tribute to the late Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi for his contributions to the masses.

Chaudhry Hussain Elahi addressing the ceremony said that people were still supporting the family of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi and a vast number of people still love Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi even after 40 years. He vowed to continue the legacy and style of politics of Chaudhry Zahoor.

He said Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, Chaudhry Shujat Hussain, Chaudhry Wajahat Husain are following the footsteps of Shaheed-e-Jamhoriyt Chaudhry Zahoor. PMLQ leader Chaudhry Hussain Elahi said Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif tried to remove the name of Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi but Zahoor Elahi’s respect could not be driven out from the people’s hearts.

Born on March 7, 1921, in the small town of Gujarat, Zahoor Elahi represented marginalised people and stood firm for the cause. He breathed his last on 25 September 1981. He preferred politics for public service delivery to the job of a public servant. Zahoor Elahi played a pivotal part in the creation of Pakistan and had a love for Quaid-i-Azam.

He stood by Fatima Jinnah against Gen Ayub Khan. He braved fake cases, challenged dictatorship and draconian laws. He always fought for the cause of democracy. He was appointed secretary-general of the parliamentary party of the conventional Muslim League.

Zahoor Elahi was elected Chairman of the Gujrat District Board in 1958 and he served the National Bank for over a decade. He challenged the draconian Elected Bodies Disqualification Order but face imprisonment even tribunal cleared him of all charges.

He was elected member of the national assembly in 1962 and 1970 among a few elected members of the Pakistan Muslim League. Imprisonment in different jails could not shatter his resolve to raise his voice for the rights till September 25, 1981, when he embraced martyrdom in a terrorist group attack.