Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal turning into a cyclone

A low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has started intensifying and turning into a cyclone due to which rains are likely in the southern part of Pakistan, including Karachi.

Meteorologist Mahesh Palawat says the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal has turned into a cyclonic storm. According to him, cyclones do not usually form in September in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. They typically form in October and November.

The meteorologist said it is a rare meteorological activity of its kind. “It could become a cyclone by noon, but its intensity will not be high,” he said.

He said that due to the cyclone, after Central India and Gujarat, rains are also expected in the southern parts of Pakistan, including Karachi.

Meteorologists are saying that in case of a cyclone, it will be named Gulab (rose) by Pakistan.

Drizzle forecast for Karachi today

Meanwhile, Karachi Meteorological Director Sardar Sarfraz has forecast drizzle in Karachi, the country’s largest city, for today (Saturday).

He said that there is a system in the Arabian Sea. Due to this, Karachi may receive light rain today as it did yesterday.

The Met department official added that the cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal is drawing all the moisture.

He also said that rains will take place across Sindh from September 28 to October 2.