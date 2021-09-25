Pakistan to continue work with SCO for shared objectives of regional peace, stability

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (JCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Saturday said Pakistan would continue to work with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to advance the shared objectives of peace, progress and stability in the region, and beyond.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza visited Russia to witness Exercise Peace Mission-2021 in the ambit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Chairman JCSC also attended meeting of the Chiefs of General Staff of the Armed Forces of SCO member states where the Forum discussed international and regional geo-political environment with emphasis on Afghanistan situation.

The activities of transnational terrorist organisations in various regions of the world were also discussed. Chairman JCSC also highlighted the unparalleled contributions of Pakistan Armed Forces towards global peace and immense sacrifices in war against terrorism.

General Nadeem Raza said peace in Afghanistan was a collective responsibility and the entire region would be its biggest beneficiary. On the sidelines, Chairman JCSC also had bilateral engagements with Chief of General Staff, Russian Federation General Valery V. Gerasimov and Chief of Joint Staff, PLA China General Li Zuocheng.

Chairman JCSC said Pakistan attached great importance to furthering bilateral defence cooperation with Russia and China and believed that these countries would develop meaningful and long-term strategic relationship through enhanced cooperation.