FBR removes sales tax on import of fruits from Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has lifted sales tax on the import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan. It lifted the ban on Saturday.

FBR is a supreme tax collection body. According to it, the import of apples from Afghanistan is not exempted from sales tax. While grapes, pomegranates and watermelons can be imported without paying sales tax.

The FBR has issued orders to the customs collectors of Peshawar and Quetta in this context. Earlier, FBR was charging tax. It was charging 20 per cent sales tax on the import of fresh fruits from Afghanistan.

On Friday, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had dismissed rumours regarding currency smuggling. And also said that trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan is ongoing in rupee rather than dollar.

FBR issued a handout. According to it, the FBR had dispelled the rumours regarding the smuggling of dollars from Pakistan to Afghanistan. And also said that certain elements are intentionally propagating the fake reports.

Pakistan and Afghanistan carried out trade in dollars. However, currently, Pakistani rupee is in use for the exchange of goods between the two countries, it had said.