ISLAMABAD: In the last 24 hours a rise of dengue fever cases has been reported in Islamabad as 11 new cases of the disease were surfaced, seven cases of dengue viral fever reported in rural and four cases in urban areas.

According to the sources during this session total 145 dengue fever cases have been reported in Islamabad so far, 106 in rural areas and 39 in urban areas of Islamabad. While two deaths were also reported in Ghouri Town Phase IV Islamabad.

Most patients of dengue hemorrhagic fever cases have been admitted to hospitals in Rawalpindi. The number of dengue fever cases is increasing in Punjab, Sindh, KP. And also in the federal capital after the change of environment. Health authorities failed to start an anti-dengue spray drive in the area according to the sources.