Eight suspects arrested in intelligence based raids by CTD Punjab

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested eight terrorism suspects. CTD arrested them in intelligence-based raids in various districts of Punjab.

According to a CTD statement, the officials arrested four terrorists of a proscribed organisation during an intelligence based operation. CTD arrested Mushtaq, Samiullah, Adil Jamal and Usama in a raid.

Moreover, CTD arrested a man Mamshali Khan in Hafizabad for collecting donations for an outlawed organization, Counter Terrorism Department stated. The officials also recovered donation receipts, carbon paper and 9250 rupees cash from his possession.

“CTD arrested a terrorism suspect of a proscribed group, Hafiz Abdul Rehman, from Gujranwala,” according to the CTD. “Rs 1600 and an identity card were recovered from him. The accused was distributing prohibited literature,” Counter Terrorism Department said.

“Moreover, CTD also nabbed two suspects, Kashif Mehmood and Mansoor Ahmed. It was for sectarian wall chalking in Sheikhupura,” according to the statement.

The CTD on Sept 10 claimed to have arrested three terrorists of a proscribed organisation in Lahore.

CTD spokesperson issued a statement. CTD officials arrested the terrorists during an operation in Ideal Park area of Township in Lahore. And also added that the arrested terrorists belonged to a banned organisation. They were planning to target law enforcement agencies and sensitive installations.

The Counter Terrorism Department personnel also recovered hand grenades. And also the explosive material and arms from their possession, while case has been registered at the CTD Lahore.