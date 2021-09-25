Current monsoon will bring more rains to Sindh, Balochistan

KARACHI: An extended monsoon spell will bring more rains in Karachi and other parts of Sindh. More rains will also take place in Balochistan from 28th September.

The monsoon season in Pakistan usually runs from early July to mid September. Unexpectedly this year the monsoon has extended from September’s middle to the beginning of October.

The Meteorological Office has forecast that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in Sindh from 27th September. And likely to continue till 02nd October.

This weather system will likely to bring rain with wind and thundershower in Karachi, Mirpur Khas, Thar Parker, Umar Kot. And also in Sanghar, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari. Rains will also take place in Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu in Sindh and Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbella from 28th September to 02nd October.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has also predicted heavy falls in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Hyderabad during the period.

Moreover, rain-wind-thundershowers may also take place at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kohlu, Sibbi. And also in Naseerabad, Barkhan, Zhob, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Bahawalpur from 28th September to 30th September.

Isolated Rain-wind-thunderstorms are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Northeast Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during 27th /28th September, 30th September and 01st October.

The wind storm may cause damage to the vulnerable structures. Heavy fall may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad. And may also trigger flash flooding in Kalat, Khuzdar and Lasbela during the forecast period, the met office said.