FM Qureshi discusses Kashmir issue with UNGA president, UN secretary general in New York

On Friday, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on the occasion of the United Nations 76th General Assembly session, met the United Nations General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

On the event, the Foreign Minister notified the UN president about the severe human rights violations in India-occupied Kashmir.

Qureshi maintained that as per the UN resolutions, the United Nations will give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi further emphasized that only international engagement can avoid a humanitarian crisis in war-torn Afghanistan; financial aid is the need of the hour to boost their economy and future development.

However, during his meeting with the UN secretary-general, the foreign minister talked about the emerging situation in the region and the two dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest, including Afghanistan.

Guterres “expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s successful presidency of ECOSOC and in UN peace operations”, according to a statement by the UN spokesperson on Twitter.