Master Green Wind Power project to deliver 168 kWh per year clean energy: Project Manager

BEIJING: The Master Green 50MW Wind Power project executed by HydroChina International Engineering Company, a member company of PowerChina, will deliver 168 million kWh per year clean energy for Pakistan, said Project Manager, Lv Guanghua.

The project located in Jamshoro District, Sindh, has achieved COD on August 20 and its availability during reliability running test reaches 99.86 percent, which is much higher than the 85 percent level required by the local power purchase agreement.

Started on September 3, 2019, Master Green Project used a total of 25 Siemens Gamesa 2MW double-fed wind turbines. It is the first wind power project that constructed under Pakistan’s new round of electricity price policy and the first one completed its construction, Lv told China Economic Net in an interview.

Lv underlined that during the 168-hour reliability running test of the wind farm, the availability rate of wind turbines and BOP equipment created a new record for the availability of HydroChina’s wind power project in Pakistan during the trial operation period. The success is reached primarily because of the strict quality control of the project.

“All of our grid equipment must meet the stringent standards of the National Transmission & Dispatch Company (NTDC), Pakistan,” Lv stated that the technological level and fulfilling capability of HydroChina left a deep impression on the local owners.

Since 2014, HydroChina has completed a total of 8 private-owned wind power projects in Pakistan. “Currently, HydroChina has hired more than 300 Pakistani engineers, including technical positions like QA and QC, HSE, planning, civil engineering, electric and mechanic, etc. Given all other staffs, all these projects created around 3000 jobs,” Lv added.

Meanwhile, during the entire construction period, the Pakistani partners demonstrated a very outstanding level in construction schedule planning, which also impressed the Chinese counterparts.

Through the close cooperation of personnel from both sides, HydroChina successfully overcome the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic and completed the task on time. After completion, these projects can provide 1.32 billion kilowatt-hours of green power per year.

A number of series wind power projects are also under construction. It is expected that these projects will be combined to the grid from the end of 2021 to March 2022, highlighted by Mr. Cheng Qiang, Chief Representative of HydroChina in Pakistan.

He said that HydroChina totally provide investment and construction service to wind farm project with total capacity 1139.5MW, and after the completion of all projects, 3.67 billion kWh of green electricity can be delivered to Pakistan’s power grid every year, making great contributions to Pakistan’s energy conservation, emission reduction and economic and social development.

Having made a series of cooperation with Pakistan, Cheng acknowledged that Pakistan expects more utilization of nature and local resource, “nowaday through the construction of new energy and hydro power projects, the Pakistani government realized that the full use of local green energy can reduce its dependence on imported coal and natural gas, and develop its own independent energy system at the same time.

In the future, HydroChina will continue to make full use of the abundant wind energy resources in Sindh, and fully communicate with Pakistani partners, paralleling energy transition and job enlargement.

Talking about future cooperation between China and Pakistan in clean energy, Cheng holds optimistic attitude, knowing that both China and Pakistan have abundant clean energy resources, like water, solar and wind, also many clean energy projects have been developed under CPEC. With development of CPEC, more and more benefit and success will be achieved.